Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,698. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $1,907,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,867,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

