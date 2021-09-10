Brokerages Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.97) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,958,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. ChargePoint has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $49.48.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.