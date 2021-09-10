Brokerages Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

Several analysts have issued reports on CRKN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 97,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.