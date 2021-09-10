Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.09. Devon Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

