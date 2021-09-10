Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exterran in the second quarter worth $48,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter worth $39,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.