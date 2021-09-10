Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report $6.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $22.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

FCX traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,576,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,561,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

