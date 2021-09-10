Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post sales of $440,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $530,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,726. The firm has a market cap of $314.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

