Brokerages Anticipate InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms recently commented on INM. Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INM. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

INM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 245,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,482. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

