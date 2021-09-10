Brokerages Anticipate Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logan Ridge Finance.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRFC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

