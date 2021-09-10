Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.68 Million

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report sales of $581.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $694.00 million and the lowest is $521.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $317.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $24,541,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

