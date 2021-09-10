Brokerages Anticipate Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $177.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Titan Medical by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 98,374 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Titan Medical by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

