Brokerages Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.30). Beyond Air reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

XAIR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

