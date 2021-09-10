Brokerages Expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Announce -$1.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.58) and the highest is ($0.40). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($3.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Therapeutics.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMGA shares. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

OMGA traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $20.56. 261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,571. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.