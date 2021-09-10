Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will report $424.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.08 million and the lowest is $423.51 million. Plantronics posted sales of $410.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plantronics stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 478,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,379. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.