Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

RESN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.