Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). Savara posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.34 on Friday. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 66,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,533.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 933,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,357.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Savara by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

