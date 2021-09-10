Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report $97.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $79.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $381.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $382.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $439.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $440.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.92. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,437. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $140.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

