Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.52. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

