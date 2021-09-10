Brokerages Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.09). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

TELL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 226,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,826,789. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tellurian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

