Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.67. 3,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,505. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average is $130.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

