Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,771. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 6.4% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,419. Upwork has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 2.00.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.