Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

ZBRA stock traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $585.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,950. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.59.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

