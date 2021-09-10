Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $103.24

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.