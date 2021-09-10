Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) PT at $220.60

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $195.23 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,585,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.