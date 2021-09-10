Brokerages Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT at $134.60

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $94,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.40. Copart has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.