Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$35.19

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

FM opened at C$24.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.76 billion and a PE ratio of 41.67.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

