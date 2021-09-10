Brokerages Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT at $268.00

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Heska alerts:

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,373.74 and a beta of 1.72. Heska has a 1 year low of $93.26 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.