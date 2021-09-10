Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target at $5.32

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.32.

A number of analysts have commented on HEXO shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get HEXO alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in HEXO by 126.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in HEXO by 73.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEXO opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. HEXO has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.