Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target at $25.03

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

PASG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of PASG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $606.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.