Brokerages Set PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) PT at $45.71

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

PPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $46.69. 20,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. PPD has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in PPD by 3,271.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in PPD by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

