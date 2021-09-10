Brokerages Set Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Target Price at $22.25

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 224,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

