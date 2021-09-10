Brokerages Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price at $106.43

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,090,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,894,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,321. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 475.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $111.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

