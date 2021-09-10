Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target at $154.60

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $134.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

