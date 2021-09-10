Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 20.6% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE RA remained flat at $$22.32 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,491. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.