Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Trading Down 0.7%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and last traded at GBX 1,390.55 ($18.17). Approximately 8,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 17,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

The firm has a market cap of £166.38 million and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18.

In other Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies news, insider Stephen White bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £134,000 ($175,071.86).

