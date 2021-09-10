Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

