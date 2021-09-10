BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.69.

Shares of DOOO opened at $96.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in BRP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 65,143 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 13.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after buying an additional 158,122 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.