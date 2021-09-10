Bryan D. Anderson Sells 22,510 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

