BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Insider Sells $161,563.50 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $10.58 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $12,099,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $23,904,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

