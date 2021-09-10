Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,610 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,489,000 after purchasing an additional 384,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,719,000 after purchasing an additional 427,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 369,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.