Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $352,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 26.9% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 79.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $7,806,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.25.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $853.50 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $351.09 and a 1 year high of $868.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $769.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $679.07. The company has a market capitalization of $358.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

