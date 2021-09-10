Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Shares of URI opened at $342.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.57 and its 200-day moving average is $323.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

