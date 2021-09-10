Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $352.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.90. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,516 shares of company stock valued at $75,900,110. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

