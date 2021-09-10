Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

