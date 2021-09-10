Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 43.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

