ByteNext (BNU) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $973,098.55 and $5,870.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00063097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00124416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00179351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,041.29 or 1.00109302 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.85 or 0.07063119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.44 or 0.00838905 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

