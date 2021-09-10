Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 73,280 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 33.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 106,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.