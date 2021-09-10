Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 77.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $167.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $167.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

