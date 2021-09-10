Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Chin-Chi Teng Sells 7,500 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CDNS traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $166.87. 922,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,647. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average is $138.37. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after buying an additional 1,753,395 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

