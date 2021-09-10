Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $167.67

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.67 and last traded at $167.47, with a volume of 1091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.91.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,268,091.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,395 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.